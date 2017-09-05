AARP and the City of GR team up to make community livable for all ages

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Grand Rapids is many things – Furniture City, Beer City USA – it’s home to artprize, the Calder, the Griffins and the Whitecaps… but is it friendly for people of all ages?

That’s the topic of a series of community conversations starting today. We has the WOTV 4 Women crew member, Jennifer Munoz from AARP along with Suzanne Shulz from the City of Grand Rapids to tell us about the initiative.

>>> Check out the video above to learn more!

Do you have ideas on how to make Grand Rapids friendlier for all ages?

We want to hear from you.

AARP and the City of Grand Rapids are working together to make Grand Rapids an Age-Friendly Community. It’s important to get real feedback from you on what you’d like to see in your neighborhood.

The City of Grand Rapids Planning Department is hosting a series of Community Conversations to seek input on how best to support older adults to live active and healthy lives as they continue to age in place.

Small table discussions facilitated by city staff, will allow older adults to have their voices heard. This listening tour will focus on eight domains: housing, transportation, outdoor spaces and buildings, civic participation and employment, social participation, communication, respect and intergenerational inclusion and health & community services. Meetings will take place in churches, senior communities, and neighborhoods across the city in September and October.

Please join us for any of these Community Conversations listed below.

Northwest Region

Faith United Methodist Church

2600 7th St. NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Thursday, 9/14/17 2:00-4:00 pm

Grandview Apartments

1925 Bridge St NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Monday, 9/18/17 2:00-4:00 pm

Mt. Mercy Apartments

1425 Bridge St NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Thursday, 9/21/17 1:00-2:30 pm

St Anthony of Padua

2510 Richmond St NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Tuesday, 10/03/17 2:00-4:00 pm

Roc Community Room

601 First St NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Monday, 10/09/17 2:00-4:00 pm

Central Region

Grand Rapids Senior Neighbors Center

333 Division Ave S

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Tuesday, 9/05/17 12:30-2:00 pm

Ransom Tower Apartments

50 Ransom Ave NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Wednesday, 9/13/17 2:00-4:00 pm

Westminster Presbyterian Church

47 Jefferson Ave SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Thursday, 9/21/17 5:30-7:30 pm

Southwest Region

Cook Library Center

1100 Grandville Ave SW

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Saturday, 9/16/17 10:00 am- 12:00 pm

Northeast Region

St Alphonsus Church

224 Carrier St NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Wednesday, 9/27/17 1:00-2:30 pm

Leonard Terrace Apartments

1315 Leonard St NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Wednesday, 10/11/17 1:30-3:00 pm

Southeast Region

Brookside Christian Reformed Church

3600 Kalamazoo Ave SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49508

Thursday, 9/07/17 2:00-4:00 pm

Garfield Park Community Gym

2111 Madison Ave SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49507

Tuesday, 9/12/17 10:00-11:30 am

Garfield Park Community Gym

2111 Madison Ave SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49507

Tuesday, 9/19/17 10:00-11:30 am

Disability Advocates of Kent County

3600 Camelot Dr SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Tuesday, 9/19/17 3:00-4:30 pm

Grand Rapids International Fellowship

3765 Kalamazoo Ave SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49508

Tuesday, 9/26/17 10:00 am-12:00 pm

Adams Park Apartments

1440 Fuller Ave SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49507

Thursday, 9/28/17 2:00-4:00 pm

Garfield Park Lodge

334 Burton St SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49507

Saturday, 10/07/17 1:00-2:30 pm

United Methodist Community House

904 Sheldon Ave SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49507

Monday, 10/23/17 10:00-11:30 am

