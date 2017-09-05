AARP and the City of GR team up to make community livable for all ages

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Grand Rapids is many things – Furniture City, Beer City USA – it’s home to artprize, the Calder, the Griffins and the Whitecaps… but is it friendly for people of all ages?
That’s the topic of a series of community conversations starting today. We has the WOTV 4 Women crew member, Jennifer Munoz from AARP along with Suzanne Shulz from the City of Grand Rapids to tell us about the initiative.
Do you have ideas on how to make Grand Rapids friendlier for all ages?
We want to hear from you.
AARP and the City of Grand Rapids are working together to make Grand Rapids an Age-Friendly Community. It’s important to get real feedback from you on what you’d like to see in your neighborhood.
The City of Grand Rapids Planning Department is hosting a series of Community Conversations to seek input on how best to support older adults to live active and healthy lives as they continue to age in place.
Small table discussions facilitated by city staff, will allow older adults to have their voices heard. This listening tour will focus on eight domains: housing, transportation, outdoor spaces and buildings, civic participation and employment, social participation, communication, respect and intergenerational inclusion and health & community services. Meetings will take place in churches, senior communities, and neighborhoods across the city in September and October.
Please join us for any of these Community Conversations listed below.
Northwest Region
Faith United Methodist Church
2600 7th St. NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Thursday, 9/14/17 2:00-4:00 pm
Grandview Apartments
1925 Bridge St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Monday, 9/18/17 2:00-4:00 pm
Mt. Mercy Apartments
1425 Bridge St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Thursday, 9/21/17 1:00-2:30 pm
St Anthony of Padua
2510 Richmond St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Tuesday, 10/03/17 2:00-4:00 pm
Roc Community Room
601 First St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Monday, 10/09/17 2:00-4:00 pm
Central Region
Grand Rapids Senior Neighbors Center
333 Division Ave S
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Tuesday, 9/05/17 12:30-2:00 pm
Ransom Tower Apartments
50 Ransom Ave NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Wednesday, 9/13/17 2:00-4:00 pm
Westminster Presbyterian Church
47 Jefferson Ave SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Thursday, 9/21/17 5:30-7:30 pm
Southwest Region
Cook Library Center
1100 Grandville Ave SW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Saturday, 9/16/17 10:00 am- 12:00 pm
Northeast Region
St Alphonsus Church
224 Carrier St NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Wednesday, 9/27/17 1:00-2:30 pm
Leonard Terrace Apartments
1315 Leonard St NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Wednesday, 10/11/17 1:30-3:00 pm
Southeast Region
Brookside Christian Reformed Church
3600 Kalamazoo Ave SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49508
Thursday, 9/07/17 2:00-4:00 pm
Garfield Park Community Gym
2111 Madison Ave SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49507
Tuesday, 9/12/17 10:00-11:30 am
Garfield Park Community Gym
2111 Madison Ave SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49507
Tuesday, 9/19/17 10:00-11:30 am
Disability Advocates of Kent County
3600 Camelot Dr SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Tuesday, 9/19/17 3:00-4:30 pm
Grand Rapids International Fellowship
3765 Kalamazoo Ave SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49508
Tuesday, 9/26/17 10:00 am-12:00 pm
Adams Park Apartments
1440 Fuller Ave SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49507
Thursday, 9/28/17 2:00-4:00 pm
Garfield Park Lodge
334 Burton St SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49507
Saturday, 10/07/17 1:00-2:30 pm
United Methodist Community House
904 Sheldon Ave SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49507
Monday, 10/23/17 10:00-11:30 am