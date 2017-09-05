All 5 Kalamazoo teens killed in fiery crash ID’d

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified the final teenage victim in a fiery weekend crash just east of Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that investigators had positively identified the last victim as 16-year-old Elexus Hillsman of Kalamazoo.

Hillsman was a passenger in a Dodge Charger that reached estimated speeds over 100 mph before crashing at E. Main Street, east of Sprinkle Road in Comstock Township, according to authorities,

A Kalamazoo Township officer parked at Fenimore Avenue near E. Main Street spotted the speeding car shortly before the crash. The officer turned on his lights and sirens and attempted to catch up to the car, but lost sight of it and turned off his emergency lights, dash camera video shows.

The Dodge Charger had already crashed and was on fire when the officer arrived at the scene about 1.5 miles away from where he first saw the vehicle.

Everyone inside the vehicle died in the crash, according to Undersheriff Paul Matyas.

Cortavian Murphy, 15, was behind the wheel, according to his mother. The sheriff’s office confirmed Tuesday that the other passengers were 15-year-old Marshawn Williams, 17-year-old Deztanee Cobb, 15-year-old Jaquarius Hegler, all of Kalamazoo.

Funeral arrangements for the victims have not yet been announced.

A Kalamazoo Public Schools spokesperson told 24 Hour News 8 grief counselors will be made available as needed.

