Aquinas to Host National Lacrosse Invitational

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Aquinas College, partnering with the West Michigan Sports Commission, announced that they will host the 2018 and 2019 NAIA Men’s & Women’s Lacrosse National Invitational.

“This is an outstanding opportunity for Aquinas College to not only host a national tournament, but to bring fans, parents, and of course the student-athletes onto campus to experience what Aquinas is all about,” said Dr. Kevin Quinn, president of Aquinas College.

Collaborating with Aquinas is the West Michigan Sports Commission, who promote West Michigan by hosting youth and amateur sporting events and enhancing the economy and life of the area.

“I am confident that the student athletes, coaches, and the spectators will enjoy their experience both on and off the field with all that Aquinas College and the Greater Grand Rapids region has to offer,” said Mike Guswiler, President of the West Michigan Sports Commission.

Nick Davidson, Aquinas Director of Athletics, values this partnership with the sports commission. While hosting the tournament will be a large task, he said that Aquinas is eager to show off the campus and facilities, while also providing high-level competition.

Aquinas College, founded in 1856, is a Catholic liberal arts college located in Grand Rapids. They currently sponsor 24 athletic teams in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

“The NAIA and the NAIA-Lacrosse Coaches’ Association are excited about Grand Rapids welcoming our 2018 & 2019 National Invitational events,” said Jim Carr, NAIA President & CEO. “The community will offer all participants a first-class championship-type atmosphere.”

Dr. Quinn is also excited for the opportunity to advertise all that West Michigan has to offer. “Grand Rapids is a tremendous area and we’re very excited to show off the city and our beautiful campus.”

Find out more information about Aquinas and their upcoming events.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

