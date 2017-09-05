Crash involving GR dump truck seriously injures woman

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is in serious condition after a crash involving a Grand Rapids city dump truck.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at 11th Street and Seward Street NW, officers say.

Police believe the 82-year-old woman was driving west on 11th Avenue and didn’t stop for a stop sign, crashing into the dump truck.

Authorities helped free the woman from her vehicle. Police say she was taken to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital where her condition was serious but stable as of Tuesday afternoon.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured, according to officers.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with additional information in this case is encouraged to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.446.3771 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

