Crime lab at home of Wyoming man tied to missing mom

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Wyoming police crime lab are at the house of a Wyoming man tied to a missing mother of three children.

Ana Marie Carillo, 25, has not been seen or heard from since Sunday morning. Relatives say she was supposed to be picking up her children from their father’s home in Wyoming, but never arrived.

Detectives were at that home Tuesday afternoon, searching for possible evidence.

“I just don’t know why anybody would want to do anything to her. (She’s a) good mom, good person, good daughter… I don’t get it,” said Ana Carillo’s mother, Birdie Carillo.

Ana Carillo’s car was found in the St. John Vianney church parking lot near Clyde Park Avenue and 40th Street, a short distance from the father’s home. Her keys were reportedly inside the vehicle.

Carillo’s mother tells 24 Hour News 8 she has hope they will fine Ana alive, but fears something terrible has happened.

“In my heart, yes I do. She would not take off, especially without her babies. She would not do that,” said Birdie Carillo.

Tuesday, relatives handed out flyers about Carillo, hoping a tip would lead them to the mother.

“Even if you know something and you don’t think it’s important, every little thing counts. Every little piece of information could bring her back home to us,” said Ana’s mother.

Carillo’s family plans to hold a vigil at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the church where Ana’s car was found.

Carillo is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a white Aeropostle sweater, gray sweatpants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

