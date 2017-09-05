GRPD searching for drive-by shooting suspects; 1 arrested





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are searching for suspects involved in a drive-by shooting on the city’s northwest side.

It happened around 11:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Fremont Street NW between 4th and 3rd streets, according Grand Rapids Police Department Lt. Terry Dixon.

Police said they have found the suspect vehicle, a gray Ford F-150, and arrested one suspect. Authorities are still searching for additional suspects, but have not released descriptions at this time.

The house was hit, but there are no reports of injuries.

The incident still remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

