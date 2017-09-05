GRPD searching for missing woman said to be in danger

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are searching for a missing woman who is said to be in danger.

Police say 20-year-old Jasmin Cheyenne Brickey was last seen at 11:00 Sunday in the area of Division Avenue and Withey Street. She sent several messages to her family and friends that indicated she may be in danger. Police say her phone is now turned off.

Brickey is described as 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing dark blue jeans with holes in the thighs, black sandals, a white shirt, and a black hooded sweatshirt.

The Grand Rapids Police Department’s Family Services Team is currently investigating the disappearance. Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

