Lake Odessa police chief on leave, under investigation

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. (WOOD) — The Lake Odessa police chief is off the job for now as police investigate an allegation he inappropriately used village funds.

Mark Bender said he was placed on administration leave on Sept. 1.

Bender told 24 Hour News 8 he wasn’t sure what he why he was under investigation, but Michigan State Police said the probe was sparked by an allegation he inappropriately used village funds as police chief.

MSP says a village audit is underway and should be completed by the end of the week.

Bender is also the village manager, but detectives with the MSP Lakeview post say the investigation is focused on his conduct as police chief.

