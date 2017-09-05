NB Hanna Lake in Gaines Twp. closed due to crash

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Northbound Hanna Lake Avenue in Gaines Township is closed due to a crash involving a motorcycle.

It happened shortly before 9 a.m. near the intersection of 68th Street and Hanna Lake Avenue, south of Kentwood, according to dispatchers.

At this time, it’s unknown what led up to the crash or the extent of injuries.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

24 Hour News 8 has a crews on scene working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for the latest.

