Police searching for missing teenage girl

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Taylor Marie Perez was last seen at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday on East Michigan Avenue near Pine Knoll Apartments in Emmett Township.

Perez was spotted at a convenience store in Albion with two unidentified males around 10 p.m. Monday.

Authorities said there is a concern for her well-being and need assistance in locating her.

She is described as a five-foot-three, 172 pound white female with long brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing blue jeans and a marron undershirt under a multicolored crop top.

Perez is currently off her required medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local police department or the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety at 269.968.9303.

