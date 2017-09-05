Shooter in deadly Van Buren Co. park incident pleads guilty

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who shot and killed another man in a drug deal gone wrong in February has pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges.

Thurman Fletcher pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and felony firearm Tuesday in Van Buren County Circuit Court.

The incident happened on Feb. 3 at Lions Park in Wyoming, resulting in the death of 28-year-old Eddie “E.J.” Holland. Police said a drug deal gone wrong was the cause of the incident.

Fletcher was arrested by Michigan State Police after he showed up to a hospital with gunshot wounds in his right leg and foot.

Originally, he told police the injuries came from a squirrel hunting accident, but police said his story changed to getting in a fight with Holland. Police said Fletcher told them Holland shot him with a gun that fell out of Fletcher’s waistband during the scuffle.

It was later discovered that the weapon in the shooting was given to Fletcher by the son of the Van Buren County sheriff, who was served multiple charges stemming from the shooting.

Fletcher’s sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Oct. 23.

