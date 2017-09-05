Snyder leaves for trade trip to Japan, Germany

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Rick Snyder is traveling to Japan and Germany for the next 10 days to promote business in Michigan.

Snyder left Tuesday for Japan, where he will be until next Monday, when he will travel to Germany.

According to a release from the Governor’s Office, Snyder will be taking the trip with a focus on attracting jobs, creating business investments and promoting Michigan’s strength in the automotive and mobility sectors.

Snyder said it is important for other countries to hear what Michigan has to offer, and the state is the leader in automotive research and design.

He will meet with Japanese automotive leaders and visit Michigan’s sister-state, Shiga Prefecture, to participate in the 50-year anniversary of the relationship.

When Snyder goes to Germany, he will attend the 67th Frankfurt Auto Show to meet with executives from automotive supply chain companies and European auto-part suppliers.

The trip will be Snyder’s sixth investment mission to Germany and his fourth to Japan.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

