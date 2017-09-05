Trump’s DACA decision sparks rallies, resolution in W. MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several groups will rally in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo Tuesday in support of a program to protect young immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday morning that the Trump administration was rescinding President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, but giving Congress six months to come up with a legislative fix if it so chooses.

Opponents have argued the DACA program is unconstitutional and have urged President Donald Trump to follow through in his campaign promise to end it. A group of Republican state officials threatened to challenge DACA in court unless the Trump administration rescinded the program.

However, supporters say eliminating DACA will hurt the nation’s economy.

Movimento Cosecha GR plans to hold a “Stand up for DACA” vigil at 7 p.m. in downtown Grand Rapids’ Rosa Parks Circle.

Three groups are also joining Movimiento Cosecha to hold a rally in Kalamazoo in support of DACA. That event will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Bronson Park.

The Kalamazoo rally follows a protest on the campus of Western Michigan University. Dozens of people gathered on campus to speak out against the president’s decision.

The Grand Rapids Public Schools’ education board is also expected to pass a resolution Tuesday night calling on Congress to immediately act to restore the DACA program. The proposed resolution reads as follows:

“The Grand Rapids Board of Education stands united with the National School Board Association, the American Association of School Administrators, and countless other education leaders across our nation in supporting the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. “The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is crucially important to public education across the country, from preschool to 12th grade, impacting more than 800,000 nationwide. We believe students brought to the United States as children must be able to pursue an education without the threat of deportation, and have a pathway to fully participate in the American society as citizens. DACA also enables college graduates to work as teachers. Teachers in the United States under DACA fill a tremendous need in a talent shortage area for many school systems with a high need and percentage of English Language Learners. “As a Board of Education, we are deeply disappointed in President Trump’s most recent action ending DACA by March 5, 2018. In light of this action and timeline, it is imperative that the United States Congress take action and pass the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors Act (DREAM Act).”

