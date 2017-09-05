Verlander to make Astros debut in Seattle

SEATTLE (WOOD) — Former Detroit Tiger pitcher Justin Verlander will be pitching Thursday, but for the first time in his career, it won’t be in a Tigers uniform.

Verlander was traded to the Houston Astros for prospects last week, and will make his debut for his new team Thursday night in Seattle. The Astros are leading the American League West division, and have not lost since acquiring Verlander on Aug. 31.

In comparison, the Tigers have not won since the deal went through.

Verlander posted a 10-8 record this season with a 3.82 earned run average this season for Detroit. However, he was 5-1 in his last seven starts for the Tigers with 56 strikeouts.

First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 p.m.

