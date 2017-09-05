Vigil held for missing Wyoming woman





WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A vigil was held Tuesday night for a Wyoming woman at the location her family says police found her car.

Friends and family gathered at St. John Vianney Church to pray for the safe return of 35-year-old Ana Marie Carrillo.

Most of her family members have been working day and night to help find Carrillo during a time where they are trying not to think the worst.

“I am scared to believe what happened,” said Monica Martinez, Carrillo’s cousin. “I think in the bottom of our hearts we know but we don’t want to accept the fact that would think someone would harm her.”

Wyoming police detectives were at the home of the father of her children searching for possible evidence, but the case continues to be marked as a missing person at this time.

Because police have not named any suspects, the identity of the man is remaining anonymous at this point. Police said they were bringing the man to the scene to assist in their investigation.

Tuesday afternoon, Carrillo’s mother, Birdie Carrillo, asked anyone who knows something to come forward.

“She just wouldn’t take off, she wouldn’t do it, she would not leave her kids, something’s wrong,” she said.

Carrillo was last seen around 8 a.m. Sunday when family members say she was going to pick up her children from her ex-boyfriend’s home in Wyoming. That man is the father of the children.

She is described as 5-foot-2 and 140 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white Aeropostale sweater, gray sweatpants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

