Volunteers wanted: Red Cross disaster training Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The American Red Cross is recruiting West Michigan residents ready to help victims of Hurricane Harvey and other disasters.

The American Red Cross says it has deployed volunteers to disasters in more than a dozen states in the past six months alone, including flooding in Texas caused by Hurricane Harvey. Now the organization is keeping an eye on Hurricane Irma, which was upgraded to a Category 5 storm Tuesday as it closed in on the Caribbean islands.

The American Red Cross of West Michigan will hold a “Zero 2 Hero” volunteer training session Wednesday at its headquarters at 1050 Fuller Ave. NE in Grand Rapids.

Participants will learn more about the organization from staff and other volunteers and how to become a disaster responder.

The training schedule is as follows:

8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. | Sign up to be a volunteer

9 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. | Pre-deployment orientation

10 a.m. – noon | Disaster cycle services overview

Noon to 12:30 p.m. | Lunch (provided)

12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. | Shelter fundamentals

Those who plan on attending Wednesday’s training session should register by contacting Nikki Salladay at 616.456.8661 extension 3409 or emailing nikki.salladay@redcross.org.

