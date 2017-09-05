W. MI gas prices rising amid hurricane fears, aftermath

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The effects of Hurricane Harvey are leading to more pain at the pump in West Michigan.

Petroleoum analyst Patrick DeHaan of gasbuddy.com told 24 Hour News 8 late Tuesday morning that area gas stations were raising their prices to $2.79 per gallon. That’s about a $0.15 price hike.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, some gas stations in Wyoming were still offering a gallon of regular gas at $2.31.

DeHaan says the spike is related to production slowdowns after Harvey hit the Gulf Coast, as well as fears about what Hurricane Irma could do to oil production in the coming days.

