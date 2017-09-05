Whitecaps to begin postseason Wednesday

Related Coverage Whitecaps’ Rabelo named Manager of the Year





PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — After dominating throughout the regular season, the West Michigan Whitecaps will begin their playoff push Wednesday.

“The hardest part now is rallying the guys because the offseason is near, that feeling of September rolling around,” said Whitecaps manager Mike Rabelo. “I’ve never really had to preach about finishing, play all 27 (outs), those expressions because these guys have been playing hard all year and I don’t expect anything different from them.”

The Whitecaps will travel to Dayton to begin a best-of-three series Wednesday, with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.

On Thursday, the series will shift to Fifth Third Ballpark where the Whitecaps posted a 51-19 record over the course of the 2017 season. West Michigan had the most successful season in franchise history in terms of wins with 91.

Rabelo said this team was so successful because of the camaraderie in the clubhouse and that the team has fun being around each other.

“When the game rolls around, they play hard,” he said. “It’s nice to sit back and watch these guys go about their business.”

Three players on the roster are ranked within the top 10 in the Detroit Tigers’ farm system.

