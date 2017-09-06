Analysis confirms grass carp eggs in Lake Erie tributary

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Scientists say they’ve confirmed the discovery of grass carp eggs in a tributary of Lake Erie.

Grass carp are among four species of Asian carp that pose a threat to the Great Lakes. The most feared are silver and bighead carp, which eat plankton and could destabilize food chains. But grass carp are also a problem because they eat huge amounts of valuable plants.

The Great Lakes Fishery Commission says state, federal and university scientists analyzed eggs collected from the Sandusky River in Ohio earlier this summer.

They’ve now concluded they were grass carp eggs.

The commission says the number of grass carp in the area is “extremely low,” which offers a chance to prevent the invasive fish from gaining a foothold.

