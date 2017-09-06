Expert: Bones unearthed in Byron Center from mastodon

BYRON CENTER, Mich. (WOOD) — Massive bones recently unearthed on a Byron Center farm along Kent Trails belonged to a mastodon, experts have confirmed.

Mary Oosterbaan said the bones were found in lowland on a farm she grew up on, near where the property crossed Kent Trails. Photos she posted to Facebook show at least two large bones and what appeared to be a jawbone.

Daniel Fisher of the University of Michigan told 24 Hour News 8 Wednesday that specimens the school’s Museum of Paleontology received from

Byron Center last week were from a mastodon. He said university experts are working to piece together more information about material recovered from the site.

It’s unclear what the property owners plan to do with the bones.

In 2015, a Washtenaw County farmer discovered wooly mammoth bones that were 12,000 to 14,000 years old on his property near the southeastern Michigan city of Chelsea.

