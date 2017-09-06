Frontier plans flights to Fort Myers from Ford Airport

Related Coverage Frontier plans flights to Orlando, Denver from Ford Airport

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A low-cost airline is offering an additional nonstop flights from the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

Frontier Airlines will start nonstop flights from Grand Rapids to the Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) on Dec. 10 through April 7, 2018.

The new flights to Fort Myers will depart from Ford Airport on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, according to Frontier’s website.

This is the third nonstop flight Frontier Airlines has added since announcing its return to the Gerald R. Ford International Airport earlier this year. The low-cost airline started flying out of Grand Rapids in 2010 until discontinuing services in September 2013.

Frontier Airlines also offers nonstop flights from Grand Rapids to Denver and Orlando, Florida.

