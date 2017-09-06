GR man receives $817,351 for wrongful imprisonment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was wrongfully convicted spent 17 years in prison for a rape he didn’t commit.

Now, Quentin Carter is getting a check for $817,351.

“I’m very happy,” said Carter in court following the ruling Wednesday.

Carter is receiving the payment because of a new state law. In 2015, Gov. Rick Snyder signed a bill giving prisoners with overturned convictions $50,000 for every year they were locked up.

Carter was granted the money, nearly nine years after he served his sentence and was released.

“It took some time, a long time,” said Carter.

During an investigation into an unrelated cold case, investigators discovered Carter was innocent.

The victim in Carter’s case confessed she was beaten and forced to lie in order to convict Carter and cover for her mother’s boyfriend, convicted killer Aurelias Marshall, who she says actually raped her.

According to the prosecutor, the victim’s mother waited 10 days to take her to the hospital, so there was no DNA evidence.

Investigators believe that Marshall targeted Carter because he owed him drug money.

Former Kent county prosecutor William Forsyth, whose office prosecuted Carter, was at the court hearing.

“I was hoping it was going to turn out this way,” said Forsyth.

He said he feels awful about the wrong conviction, but is happy that the new law is working.

Carter said he is going to spend the money on taking care of his mom.

“They should have been paying people, should have been in the law,” Carter said. “Why did they take so long to put this law into effect?”

Carter is the third person in the state to receive money from the law. So far 32 cases have been filed, and two have been thrown out.

