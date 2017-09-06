GVSU: Police involved in case of dog dangling photo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Valley State University says authorities are involved in the case of a photo spreading fast on social media, showing a woman holding a leashed dog by its tail.

The image originally posted on Snapchat shows a smiling woman dangling a Dachshund by its tail. In the background, a man is shown taking a photo of her holding the dog, with a Grand Valley State University printed in the geotag above him.

“Do people really think this is okay?” one woman questioned in a tweet of the image, which was retweeted a thousand times in two days before it disappeared from Twitter.

“We have confirmed this incident happened off-campus. GVSU does not condone this behavior,” GVSU replied in a Tuesday tweet to the woman.

GVSU’s Facebook page has been inundated by posts from people speaking out about the image.

A GVSU spokeswoman tells 24 Hour News 8 the university has been working with those involved in the situation since learning of the image. She said the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and Grand Valley police are also involved in the case.

