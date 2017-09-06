Hundreds nap in GR to raise funds for mental health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds of people filled downtown Grand Rapids Wednesday to rest their eyes for a good cause.

The nonprofit organization I Understand teamed up with West Michigan-based Comfort Research for the Rosa Parks Circle event, called “Napportunity – nap for a cause.”

For every napper, Comfort Research donated $10 to I Understand. By the end of the event, they had reached their goal of $10,000.

“It’s a good way to take a little work off as well as have some fun…nice little Wednesday afternoon,” said Chip George, who started Comfort Research with his Hope College buddy 20 years ago.

Relaxing is easy, but the cause is serious.

I Understand supports those who’ve lost loved ones to suicide. Underwood says it’s events like this that are helping raise awareness of mental health issues while tearing down the stigma surrounding mental illness and suicide.

“As a society in general, it’s not as taboo as it once was to talk about suicide and mental illness, and that’s better for everyone,” said Emily Underwood with I Understand.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention says an average of 121 people die by suicide every day. I Understand believes suicide is caused by illness and mental illnesses are treatable.

“There is no aspect of your life — your physical, emotional, relationships – are (all) affected by your mental health. So taking care of your mental health is really key to having a good life,” said Barb Doorlag of TCM Counseling.

And sometimes taking care of yourself can start with a simple nap.

“Decompress. Turn off your cellphone for just a few minutes on your lunch break. Enjoy a little respite,” said Underwood.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1.800.273.8255.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

