Judge: Man charged in businessman’s murder not fit for trial

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — An Illinois man charged with murdering a Battle Creek businessman is currently incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.

Brian Zanetti appeared in a Calhoun County District Court Wednesday. He’s charged with open murder, carrying a concealed weapon and using a firearm to commit a felony in the May 5 shooting death of 63-year-old Frank Zanetti.

Police said a masked suspect walked into Battle Creek Tile & Mosaic Co. Inc. that morning, asked for Frank Zanetti by name and then shot him once in the head at point-blank range. The victim died at the scene.

Brian Zanetti was arrested in Illinois a day later.

Authorities said Brian Zanetti made incriminating statements during several hours of police questioning about his relative’s shooting.

In court Wednesday, the judge ordered Brian Zanetti to return to the psychiatric facility where he was previously examined. A court administrator said the order called for firther treatment and examination to determine of Brian Zanetti can be found competent for trial in the future.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

