Kennedy’s Flowers and Gifts 70% off tent sale

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The season is changing, and even though it isn’t officially fall on the calendar, we’re loving all the fall inspired home decor, flowers, and clothing we’re seeing.

We recently stopped by a place that’s full of all of those things… a place that’s holding a giant tent sale starting tomorrow. We’re excited to tell you about all of the things happening at Kennedy’s Flowers and Gifts!

>>> Take a look in the video above!

Kennedy’s is a great go-to place for gifts. The big tent sale is tomorrow, Friday and Saturday. Also, inside the store, most things are 20% off during those 3 days.

Kennedy’s is located on Cascade Road near Forest Hill Avenue in Grand Rapids.

Saturday 9am-5pm 20% off storewide

Find prices under the tent slashed 70% off 4665 Cascade Rd SE – Grand Rapids

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

