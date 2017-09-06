Legislators talk no-fault auto insurance reform

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — After a summer of being back in their home districts, members of the Michigan House of Representatives and Senate headed back to Lansing Wednesday.

The schedule for the first day back wasn’t very full, but there was a lot of talk about what legislators would like to do.

Some members say that reforming auto no-fault should be high on the list, but the Senate Majority Leader didn’t seem particularly optimistic.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof agreed that some changes should be made to auto insurance in Michigan, but said recent suggestions to implement mandatory rate cuts interfere with the free market and are dead in the Senate.

However, he thinks there are possibilities.

“I think the things that we sent over last lame duck, the three things that we sent over attendant care, assigned claims and the fraud authority,” Meekhof said. “Those changes would be something he could get behind as have two of the big stockholders in auto no-fault.”

He noted the difficulty in reforming insurance, an effort that has been decades in the making.

“Any time you get the insurance companies and hospitals to agree on three things together the Immaculate Conception has just happened,” he said tongue-in-cheek.

Senate Minority Floor Leader Morris Hood III also noted how long a reform has been being worked on.

“Well, as you say it’s been 22 years or so or maybe even longer where it’s been tried, to work on this and get it better and the key to it is lower insurance rates,” he said. “We’ve got some of the highest rates in the country here for the state of Michigan.”

Many legislators said they believe there will be a conversation on the matter, but there is no guarantee that there will be any movement on auto no-fault.

