Local firm braces for Hurricane Irma

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Rockford Construction Chief Operating Officer Tom McGovern has been keeping a close eye on the weather.

“Through that region, the southeast region, we have projects that are directly in line with what’s coming,” he said.

With offices in Bonita Springs and a project underway in Key West, McGovern says the first concern is with employees and contractors.

With only one route out of Key West, once everything was tied down at the site, Rockford employees were told to head north.

“They actually have extra fuel and water to make sure that they make it through the entire state of Florida. They’re not going to stay in Florida. They’re going to move north, I think into the Tennessee areas,” McGovern said.

Everyone in the construction business has to deal with the weather, whether it’s a large scale project, like the west side complex that will include housing and a Meijer grocery store in four seasons Grand Rapids, to projects being built in Hurricane-prone area like Florida and Texas.

Rockford Construction has all three.

“You tie things down. You try to make sure all of your materials on site are not going to move to other properties or become airborne,” said McGovern, who added all of their projects have safety plans in place.

That includes plans for hurricanes in the south.

“This is an unusual one, because you really have to have a plan to demobilize everybody, get them out safely and after the storm is done, assess what’s going on and try to remobilize,” he said.

With everything tied down and employees evacuated, the waiting game begins.

Will Irma change course and give a glancing blow or will it be a direct and likely devastating hit?

McGovern would not venture a guess as to what any of those scenarios might mean for the company.

“When you run into something that is the biggest ever, you start to question what does that mean,” said McGovern. “What will the impacts be?”

