Michigan Senator targets opioid epidemic as primary issue

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The end of the Michigan legislature’s summer break means lawmakers are headed back to Lansing.

As always, priorities among lawmakers range from no-fault auto insurance reform to stabilizing public employee retirement plans. But one member has her eyes set on an epidemic.

One of the big issues for Republican Sen. Tonya Shuitmaker is an effort to try to do something about the opioid epidemic in the state, which she says is pervasive.

“It’s affecting every family in our state just about. Everybody knows somebody who knows somebody who has a huge problem with opioids,” she said.

Shuitmaker was one of the members appointed by Gov. Rick Snyder to a task force to look into opioid abuse. That task force came up with a plan to track opioid prescriptions by entering them into a database that doctors can cross-reference to see if a patient is trying to get more than one supply of pills.

“They can check a registry and this will cut down on both the pill mills and the doctor shopping that in other states that have done this have really seen a success in cutting down on the number of illegal opioids out there on the street,” Schuitmaker said.

Bills to track opioid prescriptions are currently awaiting action in the Michigan Senate.

