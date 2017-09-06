Missing mom’s roommate is last known to see her

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The roommate of a mother who disappeared over the weekend says her friend told her she would be back in 20 minutes.

That didn’t happen.

Ana Marie Carrillo, 35, hasn’t been seen or heard from since around 8 a.m. Sunday when she left home with a plan to go pick up her children from their father’s home. Investigators located her vehicle later that day abandoned in a church parking lot with the keys inside.

Since then, investigators have appeared to focus their investigation on the children’s’ father’s home. Detectives and crime scene technicians have spent hours at the home on at least two days.

On Wednesday, they hung a tarp over one of the home’s first floor windows and blocked the basement windows with cardboard. Investigators have not said what they’ve found inside the home.

It’s now been more than three days since Carrillo’s loved ones have heard from her.

“My emotions are everywhere,” Carrillo’s roommate Connie Mena said. “I think I’ve cried my last tear.”

Mena said she heard Carrillo arguing with her ex-boyfriend, the children’s’ father, before she left the home.

“They argue all the time,” Mena said. “They fight all the time. She woke up arguing with him on the phone.”

Police reaffirmed Wednesday that the ex-boyfriend was not yet being classified as a suspect in the case.

The ex-boyfriend and Carrillo have a violent past. The ex has been convicted twice of domestic violence against her. Court records show some of the pair’s disputes have centered around their children.

Mena said the ex-boyfriend wanted Carrillo to move back into his home but she refused. She said he often used the children as “bait” to get her to come to his home.

Mena fears that was what was happening Sunday morning. She said family members now believe the children were not at the home Sunday morning but actually miles away at the ex-boyfriend’s mother’s home.

On Wednesday afternoon, a hearing was held in front of a Kent County referee handling an emergency custody change for two of Carrillo’s children. The referee said that the children were to be placed in the care of a family member and only allowed to visit their father with supervision.

The ex-boyfriend did not show up for the hearing, though his mother and father watched the proceeding from the gallery. Carrillo’s mother was also there.

Both of the ex-boyfriend’s parents declined comment to 24 Hour News 8 and attempts to reach the man have been unsuccessful.

Police are requesting anyone with information about the case contact Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

