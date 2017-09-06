PD: Stranger found in house a suspect in other crimes

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — St. Joseph Township police believe the man a homeowner found inside his home may be responsible for a series of home invasions in the area.

Officer were alerted to the suspect at 2:50 a.m. Wednesday, after a resident reported someone had entered their home in the 200 block of Hoover Avenue. The homeowner said they confronted the suspect, who then ran away.

Local and Michigan State Police searched the scene for the suspect, with the help of an MSP K-9. During their search, officers took another call of a home invasion in the 500 block of South Ottawa Road, about a mile away from the first complaint.

About an hour later, a trooper and the MSP K-9 found the suspect in a garage in the 500 block of Montezuma Road, according to police. Authorities arrested the 33-year-old man, who remains in the Berrien County jail on multiple charges.

Investigators believe he is also responsible for recent home invasions reported in the Lincoln Avenue and Maiden Lane areas of St. Joseph Township.

The suspect’s name is being withheld until he’s formally charged in the case.

