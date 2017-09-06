Police investigating shooting in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Muskegon are investigating a shooting Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened sometime overnight in the 1800 block of Terrace Street.

The medical examine was seen arriving on scene around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, and 24 Hour News 8 saw at least one body be taken out of the home. It’s unknown how the person died.

Police on scene wouldn’t confirm the number or extent of injuries. It’s unknown if any suspects are in custody or what led up to the shooting

24 Hour News 8 has a crew on scene working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com and tune in to Daybreak for the latest on the shooting investigation.

