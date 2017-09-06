Police: Mother killed in head-on crash on M-51

NILES, Mich. (WOOD) — A mother is dead after a head-on crash in Berrien County, police say.

The Niles Police Department says 42-year-old Amy Ruth Perry died from injuries she suffered in the Aug. 30 crash, which happened on M-51 and Marion Street in Niles.

Perry was a passenger in her husband’s pickup truck, which was hit head-on by a Ford Taurus.

Investigators believe the Taurus pulled out from Marion Street into the southbound lanes of M-51, and appeared to be turning north when it hit the southbound pickup truck.

Perry died at the hospital. Her 10-month-old child, her husband and the two people in the car were all taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries, police said.

Investigators say Perry and her husband were not wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash. The infant was in a forward-facing car seat and the two passengers in the other vehicle were restrained, investigators say.

Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which is under investigation. The investigation will be sent to the Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

