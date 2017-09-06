Police search Hudsonville home connected to missing mom’s ex





HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police detectives left their jurisdiction to search another home in connection to a woman who has been missing for nearly four days.

Ana Marie Carrillo, 35, disappeared Sunday after leaving home to pick up her children from the home of their father, her ex-boyfriend. Carrillo hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

The red 2013 Chevy Impala she was driving Sunday was found abandoned with the keys inside in a church parking lot less than a mile from the ex-boyfriend’s home.

Wednesday afternoon detectives from Wyoming searched the home where Carrillo’s ex-boyfriend’s father lived near 32nd Avenue and Kelly Street in Hudsonville. Detectives were seen carrying bags of evidence from the home. They also confiscated a number of computers from the residence.

BREAKING: Police now searching home of missing woman's ex-boyfriend's dad in Hudsonville. Wyoming detectives on scene. pic.twitter.com/4e2Of8eTHp — Leon Hendrix (@LeonHendrix) September 7, 2017

Police also spent hours searching the ex-boyfriend’s home on in Wyoming for at least the second day in a row. Officers had been stationed at the home around the clock for most of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Investigators on scene in Hudsonville would not comment on what was happening at the home.

Wyoming authorities have not publicly named anyone as a suspect in the case. Carrillo and her ex have had a troubled relationship. He has twice been charged criminally for beating her.

Police are requesting anyone with information about the case contact Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

