Poll: Trump’s approval rating falls in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A majority of Michigan voters believe the country is headed in the wrong direction and disapprove of President Donald Trump, according to a new poll.

According to the EPIC-MRA poll released Tuesday, 57 percent of the respondents said the direction of the U.S. is on the wrong track, with 20 percent saying it is on the right direction and the remaining 14 percent undecided.

PDF: Complete poll results

In terms of Trump’s approval rating, 62 percent of respondents gave him a negative rating, and 35 percent said he was doing pretty good or excellent.

The amount of people who gave Trump a negative rating increased by one percent from a May poll, and his positive approval rating dropped by five percent.

Respondents were also asked to gauge the effectiveness of Trump as a leader compared to President Barack Obama. Trump received 32 percent of the vote and Obama got 56 percent.

Over half of the respondents said they are worried about Trump having access to nuclear launch codes.

The poll was conducted from Aug. 27 to Sept. 1, surveying 600 people in various regions of the state. Forty-two percent of the respondents identified as Democrats, 38 percent said they were Republicans and 14 percent were Independents.

