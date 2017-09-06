Reports: Hurricane Irma slams Caribbean, kills 3

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WOOD) — Huricane Irma began slamming into the easternmost islands of the Caribbean Wednesday, killing at least three people according to a report.

NBC News reports three people died when the storm went through the Caribbean, and the storm is now headed for Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti before potentially heading to Florida over the weekend.

NBC said there was widespread flooding in Barbuda because the eye of Hurricane Irma passed directly over the island.

The National Emergency Operations Center said at least two were killed on the islands of St. Martin and St. Barts, and one person was killed on Barbuda.

