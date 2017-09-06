Robinson Dental provides free dental services at “Dental from the Heart” event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) We know that poor dental care can affect your overall health – we’re not just talking cavities, but heart disease, diabetes, and potential for a whole lot more.

The reality is, a lot of people don’t have dental insurance! Although, there’s a team of West Michigan doctors doing something to help.

Robinson Dental is holding its annual “Dentistry From The Heart” event this Friday, at their Wayland office. They’re offering free dental services to anyone over 18… it’s such a great offering, we had to stop by to get details!

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Robinson Dental will be providing services like free cleanings, fillings, and extractions… first come, first serve.

899 Reno Drive, Wayland, MI

