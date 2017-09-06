Van Andel Arena begins new security measures

Related Coverage Metal detectors to become mainstay at Van Andel Arena

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wednesday night’s Kid Rock concert at Van Andel Arena marks the start of its new security measures.

The arena announced the security policy earlier this week, requiring all guests, contractors and vendors will need to use metal detectors when entering the front of the building.

In addition to metal detectors, new bag restrictions are being implemented. Bags must be 14 inches by 14 inches by 6 inches or smaller. Backpacks are not permitted, but diaper bags and medical bags will be allowed into the arena.

All bags entering the venue will be searched.

The security team went through a security briefing in advance of Wednesday’s concert, a policy that will be implemented at every event at Van Andel Arena moving forward.

Van Andel Arena and Devos Performance Hall Marketing Manager Alison Goodyke said the new measures are being taken in order to stay in line with NHL policies.

The arena is home to the Grand Rapids Griffins, the AHL affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings.

Event attendees are encouraged to arrive earlier in order to allow time to get through the new security measures.

