WMU changes bag policy for games at Waldo Stadium

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Western Michigan University is making changes to its bag policy for home football games at Waldo Stadium.

“In an effort to enhance our stadium security, consistent with best practices adopted around the nation, we are implementing a clear bag policy for the 2017 football season,” said WMU Senior Athletic Director Monty Porter in a release.

Fans will only be allowed to bring in clear plastic bags or small clutch purses. The clear bag policy, which is consistent with best practices as recommended by the Department of Homeland Security, goes into effect on Sept. 1, 2017.

According to the university’s website, the follows bags will be allowed into Waldo Stadium:

Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that aren’t larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches.

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags.

Small clutch bags aren’t that larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches.

Clear bags may have a logo on one side as long as the logo isn’t larger than 4 inches by 3.4 inches, according to WMU.

Exception will be made for medical items and people with small children who need diaper bags after an security inspection at the gate.

The following items will not be allowed under the new policy:

Clutch bags larger than a hand

Purses

Briefcases

Duffle bags

Backpacks

Mesh bags

Fanny packs that are not clear or exceed the size limit

Camera bags

Cinch bags

Important information leading up to home Western Michigan football games!! New Clear Bag Policy at Waldo Stadium. https://t.co/E6Yqqb2uAG — WMU Football (@WMU_Football) September 5, 2017

The Bronco’s first home will against the University of Idaho on Sept. 16.

—–

Online:

Western Michigan University’s clear bag policy

