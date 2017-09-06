Wolverine Worldwide promises $2.6M in Harvey relief

Floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey surround homes in Port Arthur, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Rockford-based Wolverine Worldwide is promising millions of dollars worth of relief following Hurricane Harvey.

The footwear company announced Wednesday it was committing more than $2.6 million toward the relief efforts, through financial donations and 35,000 units of footwear and clothing. Those donations will go to survivors and volunteers on the ground.

The company said it’s teaming up with The American Red Cross, the Two Ten Footwear Foundation and the United Way to help the storm-battered state of Texas.