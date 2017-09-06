Wolverine Worldwide promises $2.6M in Harvey relief

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Rockford-based Wolverine Worldwide is promising millions of dollars worth of relief following Hurricane Harvey.

The footwear company announced Wednesday it was committing more than $2.6 million toward the relief efforts, through financial donations and 35,000 units of footwear and clothing. Those donations will go to survivors and volunteers on the ground.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Complete coverage of Harvey | How you can help

The company said it’s teaming up with The American Red Cross, the Two Ten Footwear Foundation and the United Way to help the storm-battered state of Texas.

