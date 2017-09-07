DreamScape Desserts: where dreams become reality

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Your wedding day should be as unique as you are, from every detail down to the cake! Here in West Michigan, there’s a team of bakers ready to make your dreams a reality.

Here to tell us about DreamScape Desserts was Julie Couturier.

DreamScape Desserts started out as a home based bakery in 2010. After a couple of years they took a leap of faith and expanded into their first commercial kitchen. Now going on their sixth year in business and having their own bakery and building, it has enabled them to expand their selection and increase their volume without losing quality.

DreamScape is focused on providing high-quality service and customer satisfaction, with a goal of exceeding your expectations. They specialize in custom cupcakes, but rarely turn down an opportunity to create the cake of your dreams!

If they don’t seem to have the flavor or filling you have been dreaming about, they ask you to PLEASE let them know! DreamScape is creating something new every week.

Open only by appointment

Phone 616-930-4030

3917 Leland Ave NE

Comstock Park, Michigan 49321

http://www.dreamscapedesserts.com/justeatcake

