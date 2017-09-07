Fire damages Norton Shores restaurant

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire at a Norton Shores restaurant.

The fire happened Thursday night at Mr. Scrib’s Pizza, located at 3044 Henry Street in Norton Shores, near the Muskegon Heights border.

In a Facebook message posted around 9:20 p.m.,Norton Shores Fire Department said Muskegon Heights firefighters were the first to arrive and spotted flames coming from a roof vent. Smoke could be seen rising up from the structure.

The fire was knocked down by 9:40 p.m., according to the Norton Shores Fire Department. Crews remained on scene for overhaul work.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

