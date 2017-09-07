Friday is makeup date for rained-out Movies in the Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A double feature that was rained out during Movies in the Park this summer in downtown Grand Rapids has been rescheduled.

On Friday, Sept. 8, both “Selena” and “The Bodyguard,” which were scheduled to be shown on Aug. 2, at Ah-Nab-Awen Park, will be shown instead at Heartside Park.

“Selena” will be shown at 7 p.m. and “The Bodyguard” will follow at 9:30 p.m.

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., which puts on Movies in the Park, said costumes for Friday’s movies are encouraged.

DGRI has also opened voting for movies that will be shown next year. To vote, click or tap here.

