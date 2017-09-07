Ionia County man arrested in series of break-ins

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ionia County man is facing multiple charges after investigators say he confessed to a series of burglaries in Odessa and Sebewa townships.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says information provided Wednesday by Hastings police and the Kent County Sheriff’s Office led its investigators to a home in Caledonia and an 18-year-old Lake Odessa man, who confessed to the crimes.

Authorities say they’ve recovered a GPS unit and binoculars as well as several weapons, including a shotgun, two rifles, three handguns and ammunition.

Investigators say cash, small electronics and firearms were taken during the crimes.

The suspect remains in the Ionia County jail on charges of first-degree home invasion. He could also face additional larceny and weapons charges.

Investigators are withholding his name until he’s formally charged in the case.

