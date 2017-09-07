Kids’ Food Basket Expanding

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Kids’ Food Basket announced it is expanding to a new home to better serve the hunger kids in West Michigan. Every day in West Michigan, children are going to bed hungry. In Kent County alone, there are 28,700 kids who are food insecure.

Kids’ Food Basket helps serve these children by delivering them a nutritious “sack supper” that the kids can use as an evening meal. Currently, every weekday 6,100 kids are going home with one of these “sack suppers.”

The “Feeding Our Future” Campaign is a $6 Million dollar fundraising effort that will help fund Kids’ Food Basket’s new home. Kids’ Food Basket purchased a 14 acre farmland in Grand Rapids at 1919 Leonard Street. This new headquarters will better help them to serve the children of West Michigan.

The new place to grow will help Kids’ Food Basket to reduce the list of schools on the waiting list. As part of this new campaign Kids’ Food Basket is expanding services to grow and serve 15,000 children.

The larger space will allow more community members to get involved with volunteering. Also, a part of the new land will be home to a new urban garden to grow fruits and vegetables for the “sack suppers.”

The “Feeding Our Future” Campaign will help Kids’ Food Basket ensure long term sustainability. Besides for the land development and building construction, money from the $6 Million dollar fund raising campaign will go to help expand programs.

As part of the announcement and kick off of the campaign, a local community partner of Kids’ Food Basket has stepped up to raise funds. The DTE Energy Foundation is now matching up to $100,000 dollars in donations. So when you donate $10 dollars, it turns into $20 dollars. Or when you donate $100 dollars, it becomes $200.

Find out more info about the service of Kids’ Food Basket or the work of the DTE Energy Foundation, or donate to the campaign now.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

