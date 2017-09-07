Firefighters respond to house fire near Wayland

LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Several fire departments are working to put out a house fire near Wayland.

Leighton Township Fire Department was called to the 4400 block of Camellia Court around 2:20 a.m. on Thursday.

When the fire crew arrived, they asked for additional fire departments and water tankers to help put the fire out.

Fire officials told 24 Hour News 8 that everyone made it out of the home.

Details of what caused the fire are unknown.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew on scene. Be sure to watch 24 Hour News 8 Daybreak for updates.

