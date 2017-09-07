New Kingma’s location offers craft beer, international wines, and more

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Kingma’s Market is opening a new location in Ada next week, opening at 7am Monday, September 11th. Kingma’s will offer an extensive local and domestic craft beer selection and hundreds of varieties of Michigan, California and international wines, along with a sommelier. There will also be an oyster and sushi bar and a multi-season patio with heaters, allowing customers a place to sip, savor and dine. Kingma’s renowned meat counter also offers all-natural, high-end and custom-cut meats and poultry.

The full service kitchen at Kingma’s Market will feature a lunch and dinner menu with dishes made from scratch for dining on-site or market-to-home meal solutions. Customers will also find Kingma’s famous provisions, like its wall of bulk candy, nuts, dried fruit and snacks, plus a selection of world cheeses and other delicacies.

Kingma’s Market will be open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kingmasmarket.com

444 Ada Drive, Ada

