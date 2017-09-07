Ottawa County man loses arm in Kent County farm accident

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) –- An accident on a Kent County farm seriously injured an Ottawa County man, authorities say.

It happened around 4:30 p.m, Thursday in the 8000 block of Peach Ridge Avenue NW in Alpine Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says the farmer called 911 to report his arm had been amputated. Authorities say it appears the 56-year-old man was working near the PTO shaft of a manure spreader when his clothing became entangled and his arm was wrapped up in the shaft.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the farmer lives in West Olive but operates a hog farm on the Alpine Township property.

