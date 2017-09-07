PD: ‘Tremendous amount’ of resources for finding missing mom

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The search for a mother of three missing in Wyoming entered its fourth day Thursday.

Ana Marie Carrillo, 35, hasn’t been seen or heard from since around 8 a.m. Sunday. That’s when she left home to pick up her children from the home of their father, who also happens to be her ex-boyfriend.

Investigators located her abandoned red Chevrolet Impala later that day in a church parking lot less than a mile from the ex-boyfriend’s home on Colby Street SW. The keys were still inside the vehicle.

On Wednesday, detectives searched the home of Carrillo’s ex-boyfriend’s father in Hudsonville. Detectives could be seen carrying computers and bags of evidence out of the house.

Investigators have also searched the ex-boyfriend’s home Tuesday and Wednesday.

In a news release Thursday afternoon, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety said it has “committed a tremendous amount of investigative resources to the case,” leading to numerous interviews and searches. However, the agency said it wouldn’t be releasing additional information about the case at this time.

Anyone with information leading to Carrillo is encouraged to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

