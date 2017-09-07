Pedestrian hit, severely injured near Battle Creek

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a Calhoun County crash that severely injured a pedestrian.

It happened around 7 a.m. Thursday on Army Street and West Dickman Road in Springfield, west of Battle Creek.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says a 24-year-old Battle Creek woman was driving on Army when her car hit someone crossing the road near Brookside Apartments.

The pedestrian, a 61-year-old from Springfield, was taken by Ambulance to Bronson Methodist Hospital with a severe head injury, according to authorities.

Investigators say speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the incident, which is under investigation.

